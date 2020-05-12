Gore, Morosa to continue athletic and academic careers at Campbellsville University

3 Shares

Ashanti Gore, a senior Lady Scottie, prepares to shoot a free throw shot during a district tournament game on Feb. 27, 2020, against the Barren County High School Trojanettes at Allen County-Scottsville High School.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow High School Athletics announced Monday that two seniors signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Campbellsville University this fall.

Ashanti Gore signed a letter to join the Lady Tiger basketball team, and tennis standout, Nick Morosa, signed to play tennis with the university.

Ashanti Gore

Gore played six years with the Lady Scotties.

Gore was named to the 15th District All Seasonal Team for two consecutive years. She received the accolade during the 2017/18 season and the 2018/19 season.

She was also named to the 4th Region Girls All Region second team, Bankers Harwood Classic Quality Insurance Player of the Game and Oak Tree Coaches Pick of the Week during week seven, all during the 2018/19 season.

Most recently, she was named to the 4th Region Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year, 15th District All-Season and All-Tournament Team, 4th Region Girls All-Region first team, 4th Region All-Tournament Team, Oak Tree Coaches Pick of the Week during week seven and the All “A” Classic State Tournament Team.

Gore was a Kentucky Farm Bureau Player of the Game and Don Franklin Playmaker several times.

Gore scored 1,472 career points and had 1,021 rebounds, which placed her as the 4th Lady Scottie basketball player to become a member of the 1,000 Point and Rebound Club.

She averaged 17.2 points and 10. Rebounds per game as a senior and became the all-tie field percentage leader at 57.1 percent. Gore scored all-time in blocked shots.

Nick Morosa

According to Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassady, Morosa played tennis with the Scotties and improved his level of play each season.

Morosa was a participant in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament and a member of the All-State-All-Academic Team, a three-time regional tournament seed and a two-time nominee for Kentucky Super Preps.

He accumulated a winning record of 60 wins, compared to 18 losses while he was on the Scottie tennis team.

