Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Observance of Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 22, 2020) – In accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning those members of our nation’s armed forces who died while in service.

Flags at state office buildings are currently flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus disease and will remain so until noon on Monday, after which they will fly at full-staff.

