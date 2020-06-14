Governor Beshear Has several Updates for The Commonwealth

52 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 13, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on steps the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 13, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,445 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.

Fortunately, 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Absentee ballot request application online Gov. Beshear is reminding all voters to use the absentee ballot request application now available online before the deadline to request a ballot on June 15. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com.

Testing expansion Gov. Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Census update Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

