Governor Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

0 Shares

Frankfort, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Shawn Guffey as the Property Valuation Administrator for Monroe County, Kentucky, effective Feb. 24, 2020.

Shawn Guffey of Tompkinsville replaces Louis Lee Carter, who has retired.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Ben Allen as a member of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council, to serve a term expiring Oct. 5, 2022.

Benjamin Allen of Lexington is an attorney at Gess Mattingly & Atchison, P.S.C. He replaces Brian Miller, who has resigned.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Bryan Gatewood and Marc Abrams as members of the Tourism Development Finance Authority, to serve terms expiring Jan. 31, 2024.

Bryan Gatewood of Fisherville is an attorney. He replaces Kay Berggren, whose term has expired.

Marc Abrams of Louisville is the director of operations at Sonder Living. He replaces Linda Thompson, whose term has expired.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Gary Wolnitzek as a member of the Kentucky Board of Landscape Architects, to serve a term expiring Feb. 1, 2023.

Gary Wolnitzek of Villa Hills is a landscape architect at Human Nature, Inc.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Heather Lemarr and Vickie Anderson as members of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College Nominating Commission, to serve terms expiring April 15, 2023.

Heather Lemarr of Harlan is a therapist at Cumberland River Comprehensive Care. She replaces Christopher Douglas, whose term has expired.

Vickie Anderson of Pineville is a retired educator. She replaces Ronnie Hampton, whose term has expired.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Cathy Thomas, Sam Devine, Angela Lampe and Darren Taylor as members of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission.

Cathy Thomas of Frankfort replaces Lee Waterfield, whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 11, 2022.

Samuel Devine of Frankfort replaces Kimberly Plummer, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 11, 2022.

Angela Lampe of Murray is the associate director of facilities design at Murray State University. She replaces Mary Cox, whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 11, 2023.

Darren Taylor of Lexington is an architect at Gibson Taylor Thompson Architecture & Design. He replaces Randall Vaughn, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 11, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Franklin Gray as a member of the Kentucky Board of Architects, to serve a term expiring Feb. 9, 2024.

Franklin Gray of Lexington is an architect at Gray Construction. He shall replace Bradford Stengel, whose term has expired.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Demetrius Holloway and Tommy Chandler as members of the Personnel Board, to serve terms expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Demetrius Holloway of Louisville is an attorney at Stites & Harbison PLLC. He replaces Brian Crall, whose term has expired.

Tommy Chandler of Providence is a retired attorney and judge. He replaces William Byrley, whose term has expired.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Brian Clardy, Tom Owen, Penny Peavler, Judy Rhoads and Maddie Shepard as members of the Kentucky Humanities Council, to serve terms expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Brian Clardy of Murray is an associate professor of history at Murray State University. He replaces Ashley Bruggeman, whose term has expired.

Tom Owen of Louisville is an archivist and historian at the University of Louisville. He replaces Thomas Appleton, whose term has expired.

Penelope Peavler of Louisville is a project manager at Cultural Tourism Consultants. She replaces Aristofanes Cedeno, whose term has expired.

Judith Rhoads of Madisonville is a retired educator. She replaces Howard Roberts, whose term has expired.

Maddie Shepard of Louisville is an educator at Jefferson County Public Schools. She replaces David Shuffett, whose term has expired.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Charles Cable and Danny Dunn as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 39th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky. He has also reappointed John Brewer and Larry Tipton.

Charles Cable of Campton replaces Bobby Deaton, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Danny Dunn of Campton is a retired educator. He replaces Karen Bunn, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

John Brewer of Stanton is the owner of Brewer Real Estate & Auction Co. He has been reappointed to serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Larry Tipton of Stanton has been reappointed to serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Aaron Royster as a member of the Kentucky Board of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Pedorthics, to serve a term expiring July 1, 2021.

Aaron Royster of La Grange is an area clinic manager at the Hanger Clinic. He replaces Yeshua Ashworth, who has resigned.



###

Related