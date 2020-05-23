Governor Beshear urges all Kentuckians to stay safe over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

0 Shares

Gov. Beshear urged all Kentuckians Friday to stay safe over the holiday weekend. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently and covering food and individually wrapping plates.

Case information

As of 5 p.m. May 22, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 8,426 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 141 of which were newly confirmed Friday.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear also reported five new deaths Friday, raising the total to 391 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 74-year-old man from Barren County; an 88-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 88-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 72-year-old man from Shelby County.

At least 3,069 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

