WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

GOVERNOR BEVIN PLAYS UP HIS CLOSE TIES TO TRUMP IN REELECTION CAMPAIGN

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin plays up his close ties with President Donald Trump and boasts about the state’s economy in his first TV ad of his reelection campaign.

The Republican governor’s campaign team said Friday the ad will air during the Kentucky Derby.

Bevin narrates the commercial and talks about his humble roots. He says after decades of “backward policies,” Kentucky is “finally working our way up, too.”

The ad shows scenes of Bevin with Trump, who won Kentucky by a landslide in 2016 and remains popular in the state. Bevin portrays himself and Trump as politicians who aren’t “afraid of change.”

Bevin’s approval ratings slumped after his failed attempt to make changes to the state’s struggling public pension systems.

He has three opponents for the May 21 primary, including state Rep. Robert Goforth.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.