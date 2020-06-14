Governor has role in Davis statue’s removal from Capitol

112 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky’s governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted. It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years. On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

