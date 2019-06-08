WCLU

GOVERNOR’S RACE FOCUSES ON SUPPORT IN OWN PARTIES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Since Kentucky’s primary election, both sides in the governor’s race have focused on shoring up support in their own party. For now, it looks like Democrats are faring better than Republicans.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has faced a messy dispute with his lieutenant governor. And he’s run into resistance from some Republican lawmakers on pension legislation.
His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, has forged alliances with former primary campaign rivals. His campaign says he will campaign with state Rep. Rocky Adkins and former state auditor Adam Edelen.
But the Republican runner-up in the gubernatorial primary — state Rep. Robert Goforth — says he hasn’t heard from Bevin since the night of the primary.
Bevin and Beshear have started taking aim at each other with themes meant to energize their political bases.

