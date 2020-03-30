GPD, Armstrong: Citywide curfew is only a rumor; efforts in place to enforce social distancing

23 Shares

A thumbnail on Facebook shows a false post asserting Glasgow would enforce a curfew last Saturday night. City officials say the post is false.

GLASGOW, Ky. – During a time of heightened social measures, a Facebook post caused concern for many after spreading a rumor of a curfew in Glasgow Saturday.

The post, attributed to “PORTAL24HS.COM,” or “Prank Mania,” circulated the internet. The post shows a Glasgow police officer with a K-9 dog.

“At this time, we are not under any kind of curfew,” said Glasgow Police Department Public Information Officer Mjr. Terry Flatt.

Flatt said the police department received multiple questions regarding the rumor, and Glasgow City Hall verified those were not true.

“Not saying there may be a time where that might change later on,” Flatt added.

Glasgow Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong was featured in a video Monday morning. He said the “hoax” was incorrect, and if a curfew were placed on the city it would be posted on official sites.

“You’ll see it on our websites, you’ll see it on the police’s website, you’ll see it or hear it on the news media,” Armstrong said. “We’ll make everybody aware of it.”

Armstrong also reinforced social distancing in his address. Those using Beaver Trail park are urged to not abuse the walking trail. If park-goers are observed allowing children on the playground equipment, the City will close the park, Armstrong said.

Glasgow Police are also patrolling areas in an attempt to discourage gatherings. Flatt said several complaints of large gathering have been reported.

“We’re trying to remind folks about the social distancing,” Flatt said.

Glasgow Police has identified “hot spots” in the city. Flatt said Wal-Mart and Lowes parking lots have been reported to police as places where large groups are gathering. He also said Beaver Trail Park has become a place for people to gather, considering the walking trail remains open.

“We are trying to give a little bit of extra patrol to encourage people to stay distant,” Flatt said.

The Glasgow Police Department receives daily updates, Flatt said. Any updates or new information will be placed on social media and given to news outlets.

