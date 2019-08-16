GPD: Be alert as Glasgow Independent Schools returns Friday

0 Shares

Glasgow Independent Schools welcomes students today after summer break. With increased traffic and risks comes the need for a stronger awareness.

Glasgow Police Lt. Justin Kirkpatrick says the police department is concerned with the safety students and those involved with the back-to-school process.

While traffic volumes with be greater and stops will be more frequent, Kirkpatrick says this time serves as a reminder for motorists to be more alert.

But it’s not just students who motorists should watch for. Kirkpatrick Glasgow Police officers are around the city at county and city schools.

Kirkpatrick also advises motorists give five to 10 minutes extra in their morning commute due to traffic volumes in Glasgow.