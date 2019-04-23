GPD SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO MULTIPLE ARRESTS

0 Shares

On 04/20/19 the Glasgow Police Dept. executed a search warrant on May Street in reference to drug complaint.

Officers made contact with the owner of the house Andre Wesson along with several subjects inside the residence. Officers located Daniel Depp inside the bathroom attempting to flush two baggies of Marijuana and Spice. Upon searching the residence officers located Marijuana, Spice, glass pipes with Methamphetamine residue, digital scales and cash money.

Andre Wesson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle.

Daniel Depp of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Traffick In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>Or=10D.U Drug Unspecified). The arrest was made by Officer Tim Maniere.

Vickie Huff of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Traffick In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>Or=10 D.U. Drug Unspecified). The arrest was made by Officer Tim Maniere

The arresting Officers were assisted by Lt. Jabin McGuire, Officer Cameron Murrell, Officer Trey Wyatt and Sgt. Steven Fields