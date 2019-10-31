GPD urges safety during Halloween, festivities still on for Thursday

0 Shares

It’s no secret: today is Halloween.

With the day comes festivities and excited children. That’s why the Glasgow Police Department is urging everyone to be mindful on the city’s streets this evening.

Glasgow Public Information Officer Major Terry Flatt tells WCLU News Halloween can be a busy time for Glasgow. That’s why GPD encourages mindfulness this evening.

“Have some sort of lighting and a small flashlight,” Flatt said. “Obviously, no masks or anything to that effect. Also, if you’ve got smaller kids, make sure they’re with a guardian or an older brother or sister while they’re out there having a good time.”

Flatt adds that pedestrians are only half of the population. The other half sits in a driver’s seat of a vehicle.

“You know that it is a busy time of the year,” Flatt said. “There are several children on anything from the side streets from the main roads that will be out on foot. We just ask that if you are out driving, be extra, extra careful that night and be on the lookout for smaller kids or somebody that may run out in the road – even someone crossing the road.”

Police say four areas across Glasgow are typically busy with trick-or-treaters. Those areas include South Green Street, Leslie Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, Lovers Lane, and Lexington Drive.

All city roads are open to thru traffic, according to Glasgow Police Captain Justin Kirkpatrick. While the department closed South Green Street last Halloween, Kirkpatrick and Flatt say this caused logistical complications.

While roads may be open, several officers are expected to be throughout the city in what police call “saturated patrolling.”

“We will have extra officers out in high areas of trick-or-treating activity,” Kirkpatrick said. “We just ask the public

Trick-or-treating is scheduled in Glasgow from 5 to 7:30 this evening, according to a notice from Glasgow City Hall. Cave City Halloween hours extend from 4 to 7 this evening.

As a note, chilling temperatures are expected to settle in this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 38 degrees this evening.