The Glasgow Police Dept. will be conducting Traffic Safety Check Points during the weekend of May 30-31 and June 01, 2019. The Safety Check Points will be but not limited to Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson HWY, Happy Valley Road. Officers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seat belts and any other traffic violations.