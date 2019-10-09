0 Shares

Gracie Perry Waters, age 68, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. She was a self employed CNA and a member of Glory To Glory Church in Denver, Colorado.

She was the daughter of the late Vester Perry and the late Betty Lee Brown Perry.

She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter, Tabatha Copeland, Bowling Green, KY; two granddaughters, LaTrenda Perry, Denver, CO, Shante Driver, Bowling Green, KY; four great grandchildren, NiSani Mejia, Torian Massey, Tyran Massey, Victoria Mejia; four sisters, Jo Ann Harvey, Denver, CO, Ida Mae Grider (Wade), Cave City, KY, Janice Galloway, Bowling Green, KY, Gertrude Bibb (Jerome), Horse Cave, KY; five brothers, Johnny Perry, Munfordville, KY, Hubert Perry (Roxie), Hardyville, KY, Dale Perry, Glasgow, KY, Tony Perry, Antioch, TN, Stanley Perry (Kelly), Hardyville, KY.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Harlow’s Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Harlow’s Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Stanford Dixon and Rev. Keith Rowlett officiating. Interment will be at Perry Family Cemetery, Canmer, KY.