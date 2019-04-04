Logo


GRANTS ANNOUNCED TO SUPPORT LOCAL RESPONSES TO SUBSTANCE ABUSE

on 04/04/2019 |
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced grants aimed at supporting local responses to the substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky and Ohio.

The commission says in a news release it has awarded $1.14 million to WestCare Kentucky Inc. in Pikeville, Kentucky, to convert a building into a residential treatment facility for women.

The commission also awarded $1.1 million to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, to coordinate a regional treatment, recovery and workforce training network primarily for women with substance abuse problems in southeast Ohio.
In addition, the commission awarded $1.1 million to the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental Farming Systems to boost food system development in western North Carolina.

The ARC says it has invested more than $148 million in 185 projects across Appalachia since 2015.

