Green County man arrested after holding wife hostage

0 Shares

HARDYVILLE, Ky. – A Green County man is behind bars after he held his wife hostage.

Kentucky State Police says officer were dispatched Aug 20 to the home of 34-year-old Nathan Wells. He was holding his wife, 46-year-old Lisa Wells hostage at their Hardyville home.

When police arrived, they made several attempts to contact the couple before they left the residence. Nathan was arrested without incident.

Wells was charged with six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; fourth degree assault (minor injury); third degree terrorist threatening; and second degree unlawful imprisonment. He was lodged in the Taylor County Jail.