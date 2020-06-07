Greensburg woman dies after head on collision on Matney Road in Greensburg

9 Shares

Greensburg, KY (June 6, 2020) On Friday, June 5th, 2020 at approximately 1:20 PM Kentucky State Police Post 15 was notified of a two vehicle fatal collision on Matney Rd. Preliminary investigations indicate that 40 year old, Jamie Young, of Greensburg, KY was operating a west bound Ford Explorer when he crossed into the east bound lane striking a Nissan Rogue head on, operated by 57 year old Geraldine Turner of Greensburg, KY. Turner was belted and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Green County Coroner. Young was not wearing a seat belt and was air lifted to U of L hospital. This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan. Tpr. Sullivan was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Green County Sheriff’s Department, Green County Fire/ EMS, Green County Rescue, Exie Fire Department and the Campbellsville Fire Department.

