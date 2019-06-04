Greg Berry Receives 2019 Governor’s Ambassador Leadership Award

0 Shares

The Department of Public Advocacy is pleased to announce that Greg Berry, Directing Attorney of the Glasgow Trial Office, was among fifteen state government employees who were honored at the 2019 Governor’s Ambassador Awards on May 30, 2019. Mr. Berry was privileged to receive the Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual who exhibits exceptional leadership evidenced by a high degree of character and competence in pursuit of department or division missions and measures. Public Advocate Damon Preston would like to congratulate Mr. Berry and thank him for his many years of effective leadership and service to the agency, our clients, and the Commonwealth.

Mr. Berry has been the Directing Attorney of the Glasgow Trial Office since it first opened in 2005. The Glasgow Trial Office is comprised of six attorneys, two support staff employees, one alternative sentencing worker, and one investigator. Mr. Berry, along with the attorneys in his office, serve all the courts in Barren, Hart, Metcalfe, and Monroe Counties. The Glasgow Trial Office, like many DPA offices, has an extremely high caseload. On average, each attorney in the office is assigned more than 520 new cases each year, a number greatly exceeding National Caseload Standards. Mr. Berry provides supervision and direction to his staff while carrying a full caseload himself. In addition to this work at DPA, Mr. Berry is very active in his community as a volunteer.

In nominating Mr. Berry for the award, one Glasgow employee said that Greg treats every one of his cases as importantly as the last, always focusing on the client first and foremost. Further, the nominator added, “Greg comes in each day before the other employees, is always dressed to perfection, and greets each of us with a smile on his face […] He makes each person here realize they have something of value to add.” Public Advocate Preston commented “I am very happy that Governor Bevin chose to honor Greg with this award. Greg has been a valuable leader for many years and is well-deserving of this recognition.”

For more information, please see https://personnel.ky.gov/ Pages/Governor%27s-Ambassador- Award-Winners.aspx

Additional information is available here http://justice.ky.gov/