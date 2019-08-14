0 Shares

Greg Phillips, age 50, of Cave City, departed this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born on July 25, 1969 to David Phillips of Texas and Shirley Brooks Phillips (Wayne Schultz) of Florida. The last several years, Greg was affectionately cared for by his uncle and late aunt, Larry and Nancy Cushenberry, whom he referred to as his “Daddy-Daddy” and “Mom”.

Greg had the special ability to touch lives and bring joy to others. He graduated in 1990 from Warren Central High School, and continued to cheer for the Dragons. Greg volunteered with H.O.T.E.L., Inc. and was a participant in Bowling Green Special Olympics. He was a former member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, and a current member of Highland United Methodist Church. Greg could often be found at the family business, Ridgetop Lake, greeting customers and watching the fishermen. He had a passion for corvettes and pencils, and was as avid sports fan. He was the only UK fan in his family, and proudly wore his blue and white on a daily basis. Greg was the happiest when his whole family was together.

Besides his parents and caretaker, he leaves to honor his memory– three cousins, Kim Johnson (Jeff) of Owensboro, Laura Harper (Chris) of Cave City and Mackenzie Taylor of Glasgow. In addition to his “mom”, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Julian and Marjorie Brooks.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Daviess County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 764, Owensboro, KY 42302 or the Park City Elementary Pencil Fund, 25 Indian Mill Road, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

2 – 8 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel