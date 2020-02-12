0 Shares

Greg Tyree, age 45, of Bee Spring, departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on October 21, 1974 to Shannon Lashley Johnson, who survives, and the late Scotty Tyree.

Greg was a former educator and principal at South Edmonson Elementary School. He was saved as a young boy at New Home General Baptist Church, and later moved his membership to Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Kentucky Education Association.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory— his daughter, Lauren Tyree of Brownsville; one brother, Jason Tyree (Shayna) of Brownsville; his grandmother, Frances Lashley of Bee Spring; one nephew, Kash Tyree; one step-brother, Steve Johnson (Barbara) of Roundhill and his best friends, Billy and Demetra Duncan of Wingfield. Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his step-brother, Scott Johnson.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Heart Transplant Association, 2835 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

VISITATION

1—8 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020

9—11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Related