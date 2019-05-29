0 Shares

Gregory (Greg) Todd Branham, 55, Summer Shade, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born July 2, 1963, he was a son of the late Freeman Branham and Anna Lee Welsh. He worked as a self employed handy man and was a Christian.

Survivors include, three daughters, April (Ryan) Matthews, Temple Hill, Candice (Ryan) Johnson, Edmonton, and Hallie (Zeke Monday) Branham, Glasgow; one sister, Becky Dubree, Summer Shade; four grandchildren, Preston Matthews, Kimber Matthews, Carson Harper and Rhett Johnson; and one niece Terran (Jason) Caffee, Summer Shade.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by one sister Tammy Branham.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at High Noon at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Willie Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Friday after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.