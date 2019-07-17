0 Shares

Gregory Ousley, 49, of Satsuma, AL, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. He was born in Warsaw, IN the son of the late Everett Ousley and Madgie Adams Ousley. Gregory worked as a Supply Chain Master Production Scheduler for BASF Corp. in Mobile, AL. Gregory served as Co-Captain as a member of the Mobile Mystic Organization of Alabama, #Float I. A mystic society is a Mardi Gras social organization in Mobile, Alabama, that presents parades and/or balls for the enjoyment of its members, guests, and the public. The New Orleans Krewe is patterned after Mobile’s Mystics. The societies have been based in class, economic and racial groups. Gregory also had a passion for owning and restoring Classic automobiles, especially his 1966 Chevrolet Impala.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Cockrill Ousley of Satsuma, AL; three daughters, Sierra, Emily and Kayla Ousley of Satsuma, AL; one brother, Michael Ousley (Teresa) of Indiana.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, July 20th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 11:00am until 8:00pm and on Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.