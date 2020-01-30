0 Shares

Gregory Thomas Bell, age 70, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. He was born in Park City on September 15, 1949 to the late Gene Bell and the late Kathleen (Toms) Bell. He was retired from RR Donnelley but most recently worked as a pharmaceutical delivery driver. Mr. Bell had a wide variety of work experience as a plumber and an electrician. He also worked as an EMT for Barren County EMS and served as Chief of the Park City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Park City United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janice Bell; one son, Bruce Bell (Amanda), Park City; one stepdaughter, Janna Saltsman, Glasgow; three grandchildren, Riley Bell, Bella Saltsman and Halle Saltsman; one brother, Mike Bell (Carolyn), Glasgow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 2. The family has chosen cremation

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Bell.

