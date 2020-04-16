Group plans march Thursday following death of Marr, police continue investigation

18 Shares

Police vehicles set parked along Cleveland Avenue in Glasgow after Jeremy S. Marr, 35, died April 14, 2020 while in police custody.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The death of Jeremy S. Marr Tuesday has led to questions of uncertainty among community members after a video was posted to social media Wednesday.

A video circulated across Facebook shows what appears to be Glasgow Police officers using force on a man in the yard of a home along Cleveland Avenue. That home later became the site of a day-long death investigation Tuesday after Marr died while in police custody.

Glasgow Police officers purportedly responded to the home along Cleveland Avenue near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. in reference to a male subject attempting to enter the home.

That man was later identified as Marr, 35, of Glasgow. Kentucky State Police began an investigation nearly an hour later after Marr was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital and died.

A video surfaced Wednesday at which time someone posted it and stated they had received the video from someone else. It’s unclear who took the video that has over 20,000 views.

Police tell media outlets they are aware of the video. Kentucky State Police released a statement citing the ongoing death investigation and urged anyone with information to contact Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

Another post circulating social media Wednesday indicates a group will march Thursday morning at the Glasgow Police Department. The post says the group is planning to begin the march at 10 a.m. Another march is planned Friday in Bowling Green.

It’s unclear who is leading the march, but the post cites the video and calls for marchers to wear red.

“No one deserves to be facedown and beaten this will be brought to justice to all the kids of his,” the post says.

Glasgow Police has referred all questions to Kentucky State Police because it is the investigating agency.

