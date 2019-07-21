0 Shares

Grovie Hettie Poland Collins, age 89, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow KY. Grovie was born on January 12, 1930, a daughter of the late, Hearld and Ines (Comer) Arterburn.

She first married Jimmie Poland who precedes her in death on June 20, 1965. She later married, Delmus Collins, who also precedes her in death on August 11, 2003. Grovie was of the Baptist Faith. She worked at garment factories in Fountain Run, KY and Hermitage Springs, TN.

Other than her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Carlie, Rex, Arlis, and Ernest Arterburn; and two sisters, Tessie Poland and Bonnie Crowe.

Her survivors include, one son, James Poland, and wife, Virginia, of Glasgow, KY; two grandchildren, Jimmy Poland, and wife, Trista, of Glasgow, KY; Jamie Avery, and husband, Adam of Sulphur Wells, KY; four great grandchildren, Dustin and Devan Poland, and Lawton and Morgan Avery, one brother, Divie Arterburn, of Gamaliel, KY; and three sisters, Christine, Lorene, and Pauline all of IL;

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Fountain Run Funeral Home; interment will follow in the Neal Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday, 3-8P.M. and Monday, 8 A.M. until service time at 1P.M.

Family request memorial donations to Neal Cemetery