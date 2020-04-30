Gun altercation at Taco John’s leads to one arrest

130 Shares

Charles Busey Jr., 23, was arrested Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Taco John's in Glasgow after a gun altercation.

(PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – An altercation at Taco John’s Wednesday involved a handgun and two people.

A caller advised the police two males, a female and small children were in a van outside the business. Two males were fighting and one had a gun, according to a uniform citation.

Police discovered a Ruger 9mm handgun in the van. The alleged victim said he was on probation and did not possess the handgun.

One of the subjects was identified as Charles L. Busey Jr., 23, of Glasgow. Busey confirmed he had pulled the gun from his waistband to place it inside the van. Witnesses said Busey pointed the gun at the victim.

It’s unclear whether the victim is related to Charles, but his last name on the citation is Busey, too. Witnesses told police the victim purportedly yelled “just shoot me.”

Busey was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

