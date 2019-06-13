WCLU

Gun violence survivor to become activist

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bank executive who survived 12 gunshots says she is going to make reducing gun violence her life’s mission.

Whitney Austin says she has ended her time at Fifth Third Bank, where she was a vice president when a gunman opened fire Sept. 6, 2018, in the bank building’s lobby. He killed three people and wounded two before dying from police gunfire. Authorities aren’t sure why he attacked.

Austin, now 38, was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent hours of surgery. She says while her recovery is continuing, she is committing herself to the nonprofit organization she launched in last year, called Whitney/Strong . The Louisville, Kentucky, woman has said that her two children should be safe in their schools and that people should be safe in their workplaces.

