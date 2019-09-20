Guthrie announces Cave City Fire grant

0 Shares

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding a $31,062 grant to the Cave City Fire Department.

“The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies,” according to a news release. The Cave City Fire Department will use this money for the purchase of generators and a gas detector.

“Our brave firefighters put their lives on the line every day to help our communities,” Guthrie said. “This grant will allow the Cave City Fire Department to purchase new equipment to protect our communities. I am proud that the AFP program chose the Cave City Fire Department for this competitive grant.”