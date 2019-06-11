WCLU

Guy Gross, 89, of Big Clifty passed away at 7:16 PM Sunday June 9, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer and member of First Shrewsbury Holiness Church. He was the son of the late Sol Edward Gross and Mary Elizabeth Farris Gross and the husband of the late Doris Stevenson Gross. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Baize; a great granddaughter, Tamara Goodman Howard; and seven sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Decker Cemetery in Anneta. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.

Surviving are two sons, Jackie Gross (Doris) of Big Clifty and Buddy Gross (Linda) of Mt. Washington; two daughters, Macie Mae Terry and Mary Hudson both of Big Clifty. 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 18 great great grandchildren.

 

