Habitat for Humanity Re-Store helps community, looking for volunteers

That may sound like any phone, but that happens to be the sound ringing through the Glasgow Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.

Serving as a fundraiser for the Habitat for Humanity homes built in Barren County, the local Re-Store prides itself as a being a service to many in the area. In fact, the store is home to the community’s first food blessing box, which allows community members to place food in the box for others who don’t have food.

Inside, every item sold in the store is donated. According to Manager Melissa Smith, once expenses are paid the remaining funds are used to fund the building of a home in Barren County.

Customers can find about any household item in the store. Whether it’s a book or a door, they have it.

But those items don’t sort and tag themselves. Smith says the Re-Store is heavily dependent on volunteers to complete tasks like helping customers and answering the phone.

While there are a couple volunteers, Smith says the Re-Store could use more.

Smith says volunteers also help maintain merchandise, pick up donations and check out customers.

A current volunteer, Whitney Crews, helps around the store cleaning items and checking people out. Crews is a full-time student at South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College where she studies respiratory therapy.

Crews says she got involved last summer after learning the Re-Store had volunteering opportunities. She’s been involved since and loves it because it allows her to give back to the community.

Crews also says the store works with her schedule. Even going to school full-time, Crews is able to be at the Re-Store, too.

Smith says she enjoys her job and working the volunteers. In fact, she says she’s excited to spread her joy.

If you’d also like to contribute but cannot volunteer or travel to the store, Smith says a monetary donation can be made. Smith also says pick-up services are available and some items.

For more information on how you can get involved at the Re-Store, Smith says you can call (270) 629-5775 and ask for Melissa.