Hagan arrested in connection to child pornography possession, human trafficking

Terry Hagan, 55, was arrested on Friday, May 29, 2020, in connection to a child pornography and human trafficking investigation.

(Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Glasgow man Friday after an investigation into a complaint from February.

Authorities say 55-year-old Terry Hagan was arrested following a complaint received earlier this year. Hagan was arrested and charged with promoting human trafficking victim (under 18 years of age) and five counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Police discovered Hagan had offered an identified juvenile money in exchange for sex, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities also discovered images on Hagan’s cellphone of child pornography.

Hagan was arrested in connection to an indecent exposure incident at an interstate rest area in Horse Cave last August. He was purportedly intoxicated and had exposed his genitalia to Kentucky State Police while wearing a dress.

Hagan is lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

