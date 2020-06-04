0 Shares

On June 1, 2020, Hailu Habte Negia passed away at the age of 54 after a long battle of cancer.

He was born in Ethiopia on July 25, 1965. He moved to Louisville, Ky. in the spring of 1996.

He was a talented artist, whose passion was making exquisite jewelry. He enjoyed working as a catering manager at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

His positive outlook on life really impacted everyone he met and he was a dear friend to many. He was a very kindhearted, selfless, compassionate person, spreading love everywhere he went.

A graveside Celebration of Life service will be conducted at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery at 2 PM Monday, June 8th, 2020, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at winnfuneralhome.com.

