Hale signs proclamation at local dairy farm recognizing June Dairy Month

Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale signs a proclamation while surrounded by members of the Jones family on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Legacy Dairy in Hiseville.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

HISEVILLE, Ky. – Barren County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale signed a proclamation for the celebration of June Dairy Month at Legacy Dairy Thursday.

Legacy Dairy is a local dairy farm operated in north Barren County in Hiseville. The farm is operated by Doug and Genelle Jones and their children Ally and Jagger.

“Being a federally tagged agricultural county, we need more agricultural-type commodities and business all along throughout our county,” Hale said.

The Jones family began milking recently and have since placed their milk in local farmers’ markets and grocery stores. The Jones family milk cows and process the milk in Barren County from start to finish.

Hale said he is impressed with the operation, and he is excited because the Jones children want to continue their family’s legacy and farm.

“That built our community,” Hale said. “You think about our heritage, it’s tobacco, and it’s slowly wilted away. But now when I see young people stepping in the light of wanting to be a farmer, it excites me – it really does.”

The proclamation was signed at the farm with several people in attendance.

