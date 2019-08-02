0 Shares

Hallie Mae Vincent, 80, of Sunny Point passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at her home. The Ohio County native was a retired Phillip Morris supervisor and a member of Sunny Point General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Sammy Evans and Emma Mae Burden Evans and the wife of the late Merriel Vincent. She was preceded in death by a brother, Rondel Evans; and a sister, Venetta Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunny Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday.

Surviving are a son, Todd Vincent (Melanie) of Sunfish; two daughters, Debra Bishop (Gordon) and Jackie Williams (Tommy) both of Greensboro, NC; seven grandchildren, Jason Bishop, Nathan Bishop, Heather McGuffey, Josh Hudson, Tommy Williams, Joseph Vincent, Jocelyn Vincent; and three great grandchildren, Bryson McGuffey, Raylan Vincent and Natalie Bishop.