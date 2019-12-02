Hardyville woman arrested in Hardin County – police stop drug trafficking in Barren, Hart Counties

1 Shares

A Hardyville woman was arrested last Wednesday after a drug investigation.

The Barren River Drug Task Force said Ashely Brooke Hurt, 34, was arrested after a traffic stop along Interstate 65. She was stopped by Kentucky State Police in Hardin County.

Police conducted the traffic stop around 12:55 a.m. Police say Hurt had left a drug pickup in Louisville. Hurt was trafficking methamphetamine in Barren and Hart Counties, authorities said.

Hurt had prescription pulls, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun inside her vehicle. Police say Hurt was in possession of four ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

Hurt was arrested on charges relating to trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say additional items of crystal methamphetamine, prescription pills and items of drug paraphernalia were also found at her Hardyville home.

Related