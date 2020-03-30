0 Shares

Harley Patheal, 69 of Magnolia passed away Saturday, March 28 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Lester & Patricia Glockler Patheal. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Harley is survived by his wife Karen Coble

Three sons-Joseph, James & Joshua Patheal

Four grandchildren-Mayaha, Xander, Owen & Harley

A family private burial will be Monday, April 6 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

A military graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

