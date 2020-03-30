Harley Patheal
Harley Patheal, 69 of Magnolia passed away Saturday, March 28 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Lester & Patricia Glockler Patheal. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Harley is survived by his wife Karen Coble
Three sons-Joseph, James & Joshua Patheal
Four grandchildren-Mayaha, Xander, Owen & Harley
A family private burial will be Monday, April 6 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
A military graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.