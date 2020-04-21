0 Shares

Harold Bray, age 80 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. Harold was born on February 09, 1940 to the late John Clovis Bray and Emma Jeanne Maynard Bray Burton. He was a former employee of Stewart-Warner, Shoffner Construction, and R.N. Thomas, Inc.

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Faye Shoffner Bray of Burkesville, KY

One Daughter- Angie Struthers and husband Tim of Burkesville, KY

Two Brothers- Ralph Leon Bray and wife Barbara of Morgantown, IN and James Lewis Bray and wife Susie of Martinsville, IN

One Sister- Linda Lou Knight of Indianapolis, IN

Five Grandchildren- Amber Galvin and husband Drew, Amy Thompson and husband Matt, Katie Collins and husband Jonathan, Karrie Struthers, and Kaley Struthers all of Burkesville, KY

Two Great Grandchildren- Emma Thompson and Reece Collins along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

All services and burial will be private

Ballou and Stotts in charge of arrangements.

Related