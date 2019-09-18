0 Shares

Harold Samuel Wilson, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away early Monday morning, September 16th, 2019 at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

Harold was born in Macon County, TN on September 12, 1942, to the late Vallie (Nash) and Wallace Wilson, of Red Boiling Springs, TN.

He worked at DANA Corporation for 32 years before retiring. He graduated from Gamaliel High School Class of 1960.

He was married to Margie (Shirley) Wilson of Tompkinsville, who survives.

Other than his wife, he is survived by one son, Tim and Anna (Brady) Wilson, of Lafayette, TN; two grandchildren, Anna Beth and Hannah Wilson of Lafayette, TN.

He is also survived by four sisters, Linda Wilder of Red Boiling Springs, TN; Phyllis Pitcock (Darrell); Paula Payne (Tommy) and Carolyn Gregory, all of Lafayette, TN.; three sister-in-laws, Geneal Joines of Gamaliel, KY; Carolyn Arnett (Sonny), of Tompkinsville; Sylvia Dotson of Bunker Hill, IN; three brother-in-laws, Jackie Shirley (Wanda), Danny Shirley (Stella) and Gene Shirley (Mable) all of Glasgow, KY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Patsy McConnell and father/mother-in-law, Lester and Ruth Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday afternoon from 4-8 P.M., and Friday, 6:00 A.M. until service time.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Association and American Heart Association.