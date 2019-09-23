Harris arrested on drug charges, driving under influence

9 Shares

A traffic stop in Glasgow led to a drug arrest Saturday.

Glasgow Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on North L. Rogers Wells Boulevard.

Police made contact with the driver, identified as Henry Harris, and detected an odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer located a large amount of Marijuana that was wrapped up in a sweatshirt inside the vehicle. A news release says he also determined that Harris was driving under the influence.

Harris was arrested and charged with not having rear license plate illuminated, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; and trafficking in marijuana (fewer than five pounds).