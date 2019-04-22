0 Shares

Harry Edmunds Johnson, 96, of Coral Hill went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Harry Johnson and Florence Edmunds Johnson. He was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Johnson and two brothers, Charles Johnson and William “W R” Johnson.

Harry was a loving husband and Father; a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Air Force; a life long farmer and co-owner of Johnson Brothers Dairy; and a faithful member and Elder of Coral Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Eva Thomas Johnson; two daughters: Linda C. Johnson of Nashville, TN and Annette Johnson (Tommy) Howard of Hopkinsville, KY; three grandchildren: Erin (Ray) McHenry, Clay Howard, and Max Howard; one niece, Faye Johnson; two nephews: Danny Johnson and Rickey (Teresa) Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to visitation on Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm and after 9 am on Wednesday.