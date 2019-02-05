0 Shares

Harry Girard, Sr., 72, of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at his side on May 1, 2019

He was the son of the late Irvin E. and Marion E. Barth Girard. He was an employee of 37 1/2 years at General Motors. Harry was a member of Faith Assembly of God where he was a faithful servant of the Lord and a special friend to all he met. He loved boating, golfing and his retirement. Harry loved his family and was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years Pamela Goad Girard; one son, Harry Girard, Jr. (Jeanetta); two daughters, Tracy Davis (Keith) and Catina Headlee (Shane); six grandchildren, Sheana Gentry (Dalton), Joshua Girard (Samantha), Jacob Girard (Nicole), Hannah Davis, Michaela Headlee and Maddie Headlee; one great grandchild, Liam Gentry, one brother, Billy Girard (Sandy), two sisters, Susie Keough (Jim), Dollie Austin (Jerry); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Oak Grove United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 -8:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.