Harry Monroe “H.M.” Cherry, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow following a brief illness.

H.M. was born on February 16, 1928 in Riverside in Warren County, KY, the 10th child to the late Harry Mitchell and Felia Belle Meredith Cherry. He was raised on the family farm along with his twelve brothers and sisters. He was a 1946 graduate of Richardsville High School and a faithful member of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church. Mr. Cherry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Holine Cherry, six brothers, Laymon “L.S.”, Fred Allen, Ralph “Bud”, Chester, Marvin, and Franklin Cherry, four sisters, Alma White, Henrietta Embry, Nonnie Pruitt, and Connie Young, his mother and father-in-law, Hollie and Ella Raymer, and several nieces and nephews.

H.M. was a proud resident of Horse Cave, KY, since moving here with his family in 1947. Mr. Cherry was a retired local businessman and community servant. H.M. came to Horse Cave in order to work with his brother, L.S., at Midway Wholesale Distributors. H.M. eventually became co-owner, President, and CEO of the business and ran it until his retirement in 1991. His family, friends, church and community were his life.

Throughout his time as a citizen of Horse Cave, Mr. Cherry was very active and involved, serving his community right up until his recent illness. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Horse Cave Public Library Board and Horse Cave Housing Authority Board. H.M. was also a past member and Assistant Fire Chief of the Horse Cave Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Caverna Memorial Hospital Board since 1971, and was elected to and served four terms on the Horse Cave City Council. H.M. was also the current Sunday School Superintendent of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church, having served in that role since 1958. Mr. Cherry loved to mow, play cards, watch sports, and spend time with his friends and family. He also really enjoyed his candy and sweets. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. H.M. was a true Christian gentleman and will be deeply missed by his community and family.

Mr. Cherry is survived by his son, Jerry Cherry and his wife, Mary Louise, and his daughter, Vickie Bunch and her husband, Larry, all of Horse Cave. Other survivors, which lovingly referred to him as Grandaddy, include his grandchildren, Holly Taylor (Chris) and Amy Antle (Garrett), of Bardstown, Carrie Bunch of Horse Cave, Graham Cherry (Sierra) of Lexington, and Kyle Bunch (Kaycee Gibson) of Bowling Green. Six great grandchildren also survive: Madison, Jacob, and Ellie Taylor and Knox and Isabella Antle of Bardstown and Scout Cherry of Lexington. Additionally, H.M. is survived by two sisters, Christabelle Pruitt of Bowling Green and Inez Steed of Palo Alto, California. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3-8 pm, CST, and after 8 am, CST, until time of service on Sunday.

Funeral Services for H.M. Cherry will be conducted on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3 pm CST in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Horse Cave United Methodist Church, the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, or the Horse Cave Public Library; the family would like to extend a special thank you to amazing caregivers at Signature of Hart County and TJ Samson Community Hospital.