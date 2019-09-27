Hart County declares burning ban

10 Shares

Several counties in Kentucky have initiated burn bans amidst continuing summer heat in the Bluegrass.

Hart County Judge Executive Joe Choate announced Friday that Hart County is under a burn ban until further notice.

The executive order says Hart County is facing “extraordinary drought conditions.”

The ban includes “outdoor burning” until the executive order is rescinded. Violators of the ban could be punished with a $500 fine or one year in jail.

