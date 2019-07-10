Hart County man apprehended after escaping

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say they have apprehended an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Hart County yesterday.

According to police, a stolen vehicle related to the escape was located on Mayhew Road in Barren County. Police say they pursued the vehicle and led a foot pursuit before capturing Cody D. Dubree in a cornfield near the Barren and Edmonson County lines.

Dubree was lodged in the Hart County Jail and faces charges including theft by unlawful taking (automobile) $500 or more but under $10,000 escape; second degree fleeing or evading police; first degree (motor vehicle) fleeing or evading police; first degree (on foot) wanton endangerment; first degree (police officer) criminal mischief; first degree driving DUI suspended license; and second offense reckless driving failure to wear seat belts resisting arrest.