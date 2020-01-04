Hart County man arrested Friday along Interstate 65

0 Shares

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Munfordville man Friday during a traffic stop.

Authorities said deputies conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 65 in the southbound lane near the Munfordville exit. Police investigated a vehicle during the stop and found drugs, a news release said.

Jeffery O. Clancy was found to be transporting around four ounces of crystal methamphetamine. Police executed a search warrant at Clancy’s residence and discovered “evidence indicating drug trafficking,” the news release said.

Clancy was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, methamphetamine), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, five counts of third degree assault of a police or probation officer, tampering with physical evidence and first degree promoting contraband.

Clancy was lodged at the Hart County Jail.

