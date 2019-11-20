Hart County man arrested in Glasgow early Wednesday morning

20 Shares

A Hart County man was arrested in Glasgow early Wednesday morning.

Glasgow Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop along Lexington Drive. Police made contact with Shane M. Moran and determined his license was suspended. Police also found methamphetamine in his pocket.

Moran was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine).

Moran was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

