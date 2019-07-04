Hart County man arrested on drug charges after home search

0 Shares

Officials in Hart County say they made an arrest Wednesday after they executed a search warrant.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Munfordville Police Department and Kentucky State Police executed a search Warrant at 234 Skyline Drive in Munfordville.

Police say they located methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medication. Police also say they found evidence that suggest drug trafficking was occurring at the residence.

Mark A. Bruton was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (greater than two grams of methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bruton was lodged in the Hart County Jail.