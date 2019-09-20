Hart County man dies in ATV crash
A man has died in Hart County after an ATV accident.
Kentucky State Police responded to a single vehicle ATV collision in Canmer. The accident happened in the 5600 block of North Jackson Highway.
Preliminary investigation reveals 77-year-old Larry C. Rogers was operating a 1995 Polaris ATV southbound on North Jackson Highway.
Rogers lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway before hitting a tree. He was transported to the Medical Center at Caverna.
Rogers succumbed to his injuries at the hospital around 5 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.