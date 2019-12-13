Hart County man faces rape, distribution of child sexual performance charges

0 Shares

A Hart County man was arrested Wednesday after a Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Devin L. Avery was arrested and charged with first degree rape and first degree distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

The arrest came after an investigation that discovered Avery had posted several explicit images of underage females online, a news release said.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Munfordville Dec. 11 and seized Avery’s equipment used to post the images. The material was taken to the KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

Avery was lodged in the Hart County Jail.

