Hart County Sheriff’s Office executes several drug indictment warrants

10 Shares

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office executed several arrest warrants relating to narcotic trafficking investigations.

The investigations occurred over the past three months, a Thursday Hart County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post said. Kentucky State Police and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force also assisted in executing the warrants.

Darron Harris was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine).

Rondall Brents was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine).

John Sims was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of cultivating marijuana (five plants or greater, first offense), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender.

Daniel Thompson was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense).

Jeffrey Clancy was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, first degree promoting contraband, third degree assault of a police or probation officer, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and first degree persistent felony offender.

Kristopher J. Smith was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine).

Jennifer Jewell was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine).

Gregory Ford was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams of cocaine, second offense) and second degree persistent felony offender.

James Butler was arrested on an indictment asserting charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Police said they expect more indictments and warrants to result from other investigations.

Related